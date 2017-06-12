Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is in Bengaluru today, 12 June, where he will be releasing the commemorative edition of the National Herald title ‘India at crossroads: 70 years of independence’. The commemorative edition is being released even though the National Herald reportedly went out of print in 2008.

The Gandhi scion is also expected to attend the party’s Karnataka committee meeting apparently in preparation for next year’s assembly poll.

However, Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are currently facing a court trial over the National Herald. BJP leader Subramanian Swamy had filed a case in a local court in 2012. The Congress leaders have been accused of illegally acquiring property worth Rs 5000 cr, belonging to the National Herald newspaper to set the Young Indian company and to buy the debt the Associated Journals Limited had incurred.

Another chapter unfolds in the incredible journey of National Herald! In Bengaluru today for #NationalHeraldLive @NH_India pic.twitter.com/SE3TBJZQ7r — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) June 12, 2017

The Young Indian Private Ltd is part of the case surrounding the Associated Journals Limited, a company which had an alleged unpaid debt of about $15million.

National Herald, a newspaper edited by Jawaharlal Nehru, had the Associated Journals Limited as its publisher.