As the nation inches closer to the presidential election if required, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah has decided to cancel his visit to Arunachal Pradesh to narrow down a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Presidential candidate.

Reportedly the top BJP party brass wants Shah to stay in the capital for another two days for the internal discussions to finalise a candidate to succeed Pranab Mukherjee as the next President.

Amit Shah is believed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of the consultations with other allies.

BJP who enjoyed an upbeat majority in the House seems to be in a comfortable spot to find a candidate who in most likeliness will be able to go past the elections slated to take place on 17th July and the result to be announced on the 19th.

Though BJP has been tight-lipped about the presidential candidate, the names of Jharkhand Governor Draupadi Murmu and Venkaiah Naidu have been making rounds as the front-runner for the race to Raisina Hill.

Announcing the schedule for the presidential election, Election Commission on Wednesday said that nomination process for the candidates will begin from June 14.

The last date for filing nomination is June 28, while counting of votes will take place in the capital on July 20.