In another incident highlighting public apathy, a differently abled athlete travelling in Garib Rath Express was denied a lower berth and was forced to sleep on the floor of the train. Suvarna Raj, a para-athlete, booked her tickets in the Nagpur-Nizamuddin Garib Rath but failed to secure a lower berth despite her physical condition.

With a ticket to the top berth in the train coach, she boarded the train in the hope that someone from the lower berth might exchange places with her.

To Suvarna’s misery, none of the fellow passengers entertained her repeated requests and denied her the lower berth despite her evident physical disability.

The medallist at international para competition could not get to the top berth and had to travel the entire journey, sitting and sleeping on the floor.

Enraged at the mistreatment, she appealed to the Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu to address the frequent problems people with disabilities suffer in the Indian trains.

“I want to meet Rail Minister Suresh Prabhu and tell him about the problems we have to face while travelling in trains,” she said.

The minister gave a swift response saying that an enquiry has been ordered by him and expressed a serious intent in ensuring smooth travel in Divyangs (differently abled).

But apparently that consolation did not go down well with Suvarna, who also has a decade-long affiliation with activism, as she responded back to Suresh Prabhu saying, “I don’t want any inquiry, I want permanent solution for persons with disabilities.”

The para-athlete has been decorated with couple of medals at Thailand Para Table Tennis 2013 and is the flag bearer of para table tennis for India at international events.

Also, she contested Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections in 2017, representing Yogendra Yadav’s party Swaraj India.