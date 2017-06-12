Targeting Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan over ‘fast for peace’ following the Mandsaur farmers’ protests, Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamna slammed the CM for his ‘Gandhi’ antiques to fight the situation in the state.

“Chief Minister Chouhan is following the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi by going on fast. Is it possible to solve everyone’s problem by adopting Gandhi’s ideology? First they fire bullets and then sit on fast,” says the article.

Shiv Sena in an editorial titled ‘First bullet, then fast’, published in their magazine Saamna, said that CM Chouhan was following ‘Gandhi’s ideology’ by going on fast against the farmers who are reeling under drought in the state.

“Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is following the footsteps of Mahatma Gandhi. Shivraj ji was deemed as the idle chief minister. Despite welfare policies for farmers, women and common people, the farmers staged a protest and five lost their life,” reads the article.

Shiv Sena also took a dig at Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP), calling it an organization of double standards.

Citing the call of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to go for a strike in the capital, Shiv Sena said that on one hand, BJP criticises Delhi CM for “staging protest against the Centre”. He was advised to solve public’s issue instead of staging protest,” Shiv Sena said.

CM Chouhan of Saturday decided to go on indefinite hunger strike after the state got engulfed in a series of protests following the death of five people due to the alleged firing by the police.

The CM also announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore to the kin of deceased persons. “Govt job will be also be given to one member of the family,” he said.

The state govt also assured free treatment and Rs 5 lakh to all the injured people.

The farmers’ were gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long protest demanding better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region. The farmers have alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for lack of support towards them despite aware of the drought situation in the state.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.