In a joint operation conducted by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and Indian Army, two Hizbul Mujhaideen militants have been arrested in Handwara district of Kashmir.

As per reports, both militants have been identified as Mehraj Butt and Obaid, local residents of Awantipora area in the state.

Working on the lead, the security forces in a coordinated operation raided the militant hideouts based on the information obtained during interrogation of militants captured in the northern part of Kashmir.

Reportedly, the operation team also recovered arms and ammunition and implicating documents in today’s arrests of the Hizbul militants.

Indian Army and the police are planning future raids on the possible Hizbul Mujahideen modules which are given out by recently busted militants. Hence, more arrests are likely in the near future.

The police and Army officials in Kashmir have launched an all out attack against the militant outfits operating in the Valley in order to contain their increasing notoriety.

Earlier last week, National Intelligence Agency (NIA) conducted a series of raids at close to 21 locations panning Kashmir, Haryana and Delhi — offices and houses of the separatists leaders from the Valley.

NIA has been investigating the separatists for their alleged involvement in taking money from the terror outfits across the border to be used to fund and sponsor the conflict between the army and the civilians in the troubled state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Top investigating agency recovered money to the tune of Rs 1.5 crore in cash along with letterheads of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen and several other implicating evidence to support their case against the separatists.