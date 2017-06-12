In a first of many, Justice CS Karnan on Monday is all set to will miss the official farewell speech and become the first judge in the history of the Indian High Court to retire while still at large.

The Calcutta High Court Judge, Karnan has been absconding since May 10 and faces arrest charges for contempt of Court Act.

Justice Karnan came to spotlight after he wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jan this year alleging 20 sitting and retired SC and HC judges demanding agencies to investigate the people he named.

Post his letter, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI), JS Khehar, asked Justice Karnan to appear before the court and clarify the charges.

The seven-judge SC Bench sentenced him to six months in jail for Contempt of Court

On visiting Karnan’s official residence, West Bengal police did not find him home and had reportedly left for Chennai.

Bengal police sought Tamil Nadu Police help but cannot trace the whereabouts of Justice CS Karnan.

The absconding judge is still at large with an active arrest warrant against him.

Taking his case into consideration, the apex court had set June 12 as the last day of his service as a High Court judge.

Importantly, the court decided to not give Karnan any official farewell or chance to address his colleagues in the court one last time.

Earlier on May 18, Justice Karnan also filed a mercy plea before President Pranab Mukherjee seeking stay of the order under Article 72 1B of the Constitution.