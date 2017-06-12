Slamming Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit’s ‘Sadak ka Gunda‘ remark on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday demanded Congress president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi to apologise on behalf of their party man insulting the Indian Army.

Asserting that Dikshit’s comments have insulted “15 lakh soldiers of the army”, Manoj Tiwari said that his comment reflects “Rahul and Sonia Gandhi’s” point of view as well.

“When our soldiers are beaten or killed on the border, they don’t say anything supportive, but now, to comment on them is very easy. I would want Rahul and Sonia Gandhi to come forward and apologise,” said Tiwari.

BJP’s reaction comes a day after Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Delhi Chief Minister and senior Congress party leader Sheila Dikshit courted controversy calling the army chief ‘sadak ka gunda‘ (a street thug).

Dikshit while talking to a journalist referred to the remark by Gen Rawat where the army chief said that his troops were ready to face any kind of threats, from inside or outside the nation said, “It feels our army chief speaks like a roadside thug (sadak ka gunda). While this is expected from Pakistan who is like the mafia, why does our own chief make such pronouncements?”

Receiving a strong backlash, Dikshit on Sunday offered an apology for his controversial comment and maintaining that he should have been careful to use such “uncivilised” words.

“I thought Indian Army chiefs normally don’t make these statements and they have a different manner in which they approach. If I had to say something of this kind, there was a different language and manner in which I should have said it. It doesn’t make any sense to use words that are not correct and civil and I apologise for that,” said Dikshit as he apologized.

Earlier, expressing displeasure over the incident, Union minister Kiren Rijiju went to micro blogging site Twitter saying, “What’s wrong with Congress? How dare Congress call Indian Army chief as ‘sadak ka gunda’!!”.

Maintaining distance from Sandeep Dikshit’s comment, Congress has condemned the foul language used by their party man.