Another crime to make it to the list of offences is now the ‘offence against Ganga’ which will have rigorous punishment. The National River Ganga (Rejuvenation, Protection and Management) Bill 2017 drafted by the panel appointed by the centre has submitted the bill to water resources ministry to be passed into law.

According to the bill anyone who commits a series of crimes on the river, including blocking its flow, quarrying its banks or constructing jetties without permission will be awarded 7 years jail imprisonment and fined up to Rs. 100 crore.

Only recently the Uttarakhand High Court had declared Ganga as a ‘living entity’. It’s clear from the bill that any trouble to Ganga will prove to be a costly affair.

This act will be the country’s first act on any river. The bill will be first discussed in states of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar before the final draft is out.