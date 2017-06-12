Former Bihar CM Rabri Devi, expressed her wish for ‘desi’ daughter-in-laws for her sons, Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, both ministers in the Bihar government.

Rabri Devi during the 70th birthday celebrations of her husband and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that she would prefer well-cultured brides for her sons and especially for Tej, who according to her is very religious himself.

“Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye. (I don’t want cinema hall and mall-going girls. She should be one who can look after the house, respect elders, and manage outside work, just like me),” she said during the birthday celebrations.

Surprisingly Rabri’s comment has come at a time when her family is under the scanner for ‘mall’ scam. BJP’s Sushil Modi had alleged that the land for a mall was acquired by the Yadav family under a new name by using Lalu’s influence back when he was the railway minister in 2008.

Lalu reacted to the allegations saying, “All the allegations levelled against my family (wife and two sons) are baseless and absurd. All the transactions have been done in accordance with the relevant provisions of the laws concerned.”