Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime saying that the government is forcing everyone into silence. The Congress vice-president made these comments during the launch event of commemorative edition of the National Herald in Bengaluru.

Rahul Gandhi said that in India the power of truth is being completely replaced by the truth of power.

“Power of truth is being completely replaced by truth of power, anybody tries to stand for truth is pushed aside,” the Congress vice-president added.

Rahul also invoked his recent visit to Madhya Pradesh where he was not allowed to meet the agitating farmers and said, “I asked why am I being stopped, Is there any law applied here? I was answered “I am being told to do so”.

National Herald, a newspaper edited by Jawaharlal Nehru, had the Associated Journals Limited as its publisher.

The commemorative edition has been released even though the National Herald reportedly went out of print in 2008.

The Young Indian Private Ltd is part of the case surrounding the Associated Journals Limited, a company which had an alleged unpaid debt of about $15 million.