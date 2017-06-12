Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers including Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Minister of State for Power Piyush Goyal. The Chief Minister discussed various development projects in the state.

The UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and said, “We have been assured 73 State Highways will be converted into National Highways.”

“First time so many schemes have been cleared which include around Rs. 10,000 crore from Central Road Fund for construction of roads,” Adityanath added.

Following his meet with the Union Ministers, Yogi Adityanath took to his Twitter account and said that these were courtesy meetings during which he also discussed some development projects of his state.

During his meeting with Power Minister Piyush Goyal, Adityanath said, “We discussed important issues like power generation and transmission and improvements in the supply of adequate power to the state”.