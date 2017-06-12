After Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit was lambasted over his ‘sadak ka gunda’ comment on Indian Army, party vice-president Rahul Gandhi condemned the statement and said, “This is absolutely wrong, politicians should not comment on Army.”

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru, the Congress vice-president further criticised the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government and said, “They want to distract and convey that we will run the government by making people fight with each other.”

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi said, “40 is the pass marks, but PM Modi has got zero out of 100 in creating jobs in the nation.”

“Govt has many schemes like Start Up India, Stand Up India, Sit Down India, Move Left India, Go Right India but no employment generation,” Rahul Gandhi added.

Main samajhta hun jitna paisa wo daalte hain publicity mein humen daalna bhi nahi chahiye kyunki ye sarkar ka paisa hai: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/3WY0tZX3IC — ANI (@ANI_news) June 12, 2017

Earlier during the re-launch event of National Herald, Rahul Gandhi targeted the PM Modi regime saying that in India the power of truth is being completely replaced by the truth of power.

“Power of truth is being completely replaced by truth of power, anybody tries to stand for truth is pushed aside,” the Congress vice-president added.