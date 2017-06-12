A- A A+

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Monday said she was deeply hurt by the ‘chatur baniya’ comment by BJP President Amit Shah on Friday.

“As a biological grandaughter of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, my natural reaction is of deep hurt. Mahatma Gandhi is the Father of the Nation, and I also want to express my objective reaction as an Indian citizen,” a release quoted Bhattacharjee as saying.

Without mentioning Shah’s name, she said: “The senior politician should have had the wisdom to refer to Mahatma Gandhi as the greatest visionary of our time.”

Bhattacharjee is a trustee of the Kasturba Gandhi National Memorial Trust.

First Published | 12 June 2017 7:33 PM
