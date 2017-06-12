Gujarat’s youth Patidar leader Hardik Patel and Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah will on Tuesday meet the families of the six farmers killed in police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur district.

“The farmers gave their lives for their rights. It will not go waste. Hardik will meet farmers and will ask them to continue their protest,” Patidar Navnirman Sena General Secretary Akhilesh Katiyar told IANS.

Patel will leave from Udaipur in Rajasthan to reach Mandsaur where he will meet the families of the six killed farmers. It is expected that Mollah — who is also reaching the district on Tuesday — will meet the farmers with Patel.

Farmers’ protests that started in the state on June 1, for better prices for their produce and debt relief, turned violent on June 6 when six farmers were killed in police firing in Mandsaur.

The violence spilled over to several other districts, including the Malwa-Nimad area and even reached the state capital. Angry farmers blocked roads, vandalised property and set fire to vehicles.

After the farmers’ killing, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a judicial probe.