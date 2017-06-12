The government on Monday clarified that Aadhaar number will be required to avail of the central co-contribution benefit under the Atal Pension Yojna (APY) scheme.

“An APY subscriber will have to get the Aadhaar number recorded in his or her APY pension account and also in his/her savings account where the periodic pension contribution installments are debited and government co-contribution is to be credited,” the Ministry of Finance said.

“In case a subscriber is not yet having an Aadhaar card, he/she should immediately get him/her enrolled for the Aadhaar card.”

The ministry pointed out that PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) has identified nearly 12.35 lakh subscribers eligible for the central government’s co-contribution for an amount up to Rs 1,000 for the financial year 2016-17 which will be released to the eligible subscribers’ savings bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar.

“These subscribers are advised to approach their Bank or Postal Branch for seeding their Aadhar Number,” the ministry said.

Currently, the scheme has more than 54 lakh subscribers with an asset base of more than Rs 2,200 crore.