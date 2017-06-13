In yet another attack at the ‘behest’ of protecting cows, this time from Rajasthan, ‘cow vigilantes’ on Sunday attacked Tamil Nadu officials transporting legally acquired cattle and tried to torch one of the five trucks carrying 50 cows and calves.

The incident took place in Barmer district of Rajasthan when a convoy of five trucks led by Tamil Nadu officials was carrying at least 80 bovines were stopped late night on Sunday on NH 15 highway by cow vigilantes.

The miscreants allegedly drunk asked the truck drivers to stop their vehicle and assaulted the officials including a veterinary doctor travelling along with them.

Despite in possession of all the legal documents to claim their purchase, the mob did not listen to the officials and even tried to torch one of the trucks with at least 10 cows inside it. The police have booked 40 people in connection to the accident.

The cattle purchased by the Tamil Nadu animal husbandry Dept. from Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district were slated to reach Chettinad as a part of the state-run programme ‘Rashtriya Gokul Mission’/ National Agricultural Development Programme (NADP) run under Union Ministry of Agriculture umbrella.

The Tharparkar breed of cattle was purchased to be used for breeding in an attempt to preserve the indigenous traits of the bovine animal.

Calling the attackers as ‘drunk anti-social elements’, Barmer SP Gagandeep Singla told a national daily that seven policemen of the local police station including a senior official have been transferred for not acting in time after they were called by the Tamil Nadu officials following the incident.

“Policemen who did not react in time despite calls from the Tamil Nadu officials have transferred to police lines. The policemen transferred include Jairam, the SHO of Sadar Police Station, Sub Inspector Dhruv Prasad and Assistant Sub Inspector Majid,” Singla told the national daily.