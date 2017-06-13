The monsoon season is expected to begin in Uttarakhand from June 20 even as rains continue to lash the hill state, a weather official said on Tuesday.

Rains are occurring in the Chaar Dhaam region where thousands of people have arrived for the annual pilgrimage.

Drizzling has been reported in most parts of the plains and the hill tracts, which according to the Met department are pre-monsoonal showers.

There were also reports of landslides which have blocked some roads along the Chaar Dhaam route, the official added.

The regional Met department informed that over the next three days the state will receive little to moderate rainfall and after the monsoon hits the state on June 20, there would be plenty.