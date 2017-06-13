Even as the state of Madhya Pradesh reels under protests, seven days after the incident in which five farmers lost their lives, police are yet to file a single FIR against the policemen responsible for the firing on June 6.

The police who have so far registered 46 FIRs in the Mandsaur farmers’ protest case, all of them are against the protesting farmers for committing violence and none against the policemen who opened fire, reports a private channel.

Of the five people killed on Tuesday, three succumbed to bullet injury on the spot while other two were declared dead at the hospital.

Reeling under tremendous pressure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan before breaking his ‘peace fast’ on Sunday had promised to take stern action against the culprits in the firing incident.

Talking to the families of the farmers at Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal, Chouhan assured that the state government will do everything to give them justice. The authorities will find the guilty and punish them, said the CM.

Earlier on Monday, jumping into action after 28-hour long fast, CM Shivraj Chouhan transferred state Home Secretary Madhu Khare to the Khadi and Gramodyag department.

The CM also constituted a committee headed by Retired High Court judge JK Jain to initiate a judicial inquiry into the Mandsaur incident.

Madhya Pradesh is engulfed in a series of protests after five people lost lives and several others got injured in Mandsaur as the farmers’ protest turned violent due to the alleged firing by the police.

The farmers’ were gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long protest demanding better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region. The farmers have alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for lack of support towards them despite aware of the drought situation in the state.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.