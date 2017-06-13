Madhya Pradesh Police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the Congress MLA Shakuntala Khatik and Venus Goyal for inflammatory speech and instigating crowd to burn down the police station in Indore.

Congress lawmaker Shakuntala Khatik raked controversy after a video of her asking protesting farmers to burn down the police station went viral in the wake of Mandsaur protests in which five people lost lives in police firing.

The police have registered the case against Shakuntala and one other in the Karera police station for inciting the mob and other relevant sections.

The video that was shared on various social networking sites purportedly showed Congress MLA Shakuntala asking the crowd, part of the farmers’ protests in Indore to burn the police station even while a cop can be seen asking her to not instigate the protesters.

“Thaaney mein aag lagaa do (set the police station on fire),” she said in the video.

However, refuting the allegations inciting the mob, Shivpuri MLA Shakuntala on Monday said, “I told police if they can’t ensure women safety then why they are sitting in the police station, set it on fire.”

The farmers’ violence in Madhya Pradesh saw five people losing lives followed by vandalism of public and private property by the angry protesters.

Citing the video, BJP accused Congress of instigating farmers in the state against the government.

Madhya Pradesh is engulfed in a series of protests after five people lost lives and several others got injured in Mandsaur as the farmers’ protest turned violent due to the alleged firing by the police.

The farmers’ were gathered in Mandsaur district to launch a week-long protest demanding better compensation for their crop in the drought-hit region. The farmers have alleged Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government for lack of support towards them despite aware of the drought situation in the state.

With the cases of farmers suicide rate growing in Madhya Pradesh, the protesters also demanded the govt to take account of the severe drought and help with waiving off their loan against the loss incurred during the drought season.