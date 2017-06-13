The upcoming hearing in the extradition case of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya, who owes a consortium of Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore in unpaid loans, is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Westminster Magistrate’s Court, in London.

Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will cross swords on behalf of India at the Westminster Magistrates’ Court in Mallya’s extradition hearing.

The 61-year-old, owner of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, is wanted in India for cases relating to foreign exchange violation, debt recovery and embezzlement.

After seeing Mallya having a ‘good time’ with ex-Indian cricketers during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy campaign in England the Indian High Commission has sent an advisory asking Team India and BCCI officials to maintain distance from the liquor baron in every possible manner.

Earlier, Mallya was seen with Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar in the VIP stand at the Edgbaston stadium and later received a ‘thrashing’ from the Indian fans as he was booed and jeered during the India vs South Africa match on Sunday at The Oval.

The former owner of IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fled to UK in March 2016 and was declared an absconder by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

He was also recently arrested by Scotland Yard, but released on bail after having been produced before the Westminster Magistrates’ Court.