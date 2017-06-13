In a major overhaul, Special Task Force (STF) arrested a ‘celebrated’ Punjab Police Inspector Inderjit Singh for his alleged involvement with drug smugglers after conducting a raid on his houses in Jalandhar last night. He has been booked under Arms Act and The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The STP reportedly recovered 3 Kg Smack, 4 Kg Heroin worth several crores from the officers’ residence at Phagwara and Police Lines in Jalandhar.

Inderjit Singh, serving as Inspector with Punjab Police is known as a super cop for his association with several successful drug bust cases in the state, which apparently caught the eye of the STF officials.

Speaking to the media, Additional director general of police (ADGP) STF said that in addition to the narcotics, 383 rounds of bores including of AK-47, AK-49 mm, Italy-made pistol, .38 bore revolver, an AK-47 gun was recovered from the officer.

Cash to the tune of Rs 16.50 lakh and a foreign exchange of 3550 British pounds has also been seized from his residence, added ADGP STF.

Currently, in charge of the Crime Investigating Agency wing in Kapurthala, Inspector Inderjit Singh came under STF radar while they checked his track record during his posting in Tran Taran in Punjab.

STF became suspicious at the spike in the number of drug bust cases led by the officer.

“Singh’s service record showed a sudden spurt in contraband seizures wherever he was posted,” said Special Task Force Chief Harpreet Sidhu to a private news channel.

Sent to custody till June 19, Inderjit Singh will be produced in court today.