Patidar quota stir leader Hardik Patel was detained in Neemuch on Tuesday while he was on his way to Mandsaur to meet the families of the farmers killed in police firing.

Police also used mild force to turn away Patel’s supporters.

“Hardik Patel was not granted permission to visit Neemuch. He was stopped at Nayagaon barrier along the Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border,” Neemuch Superintendent of Police T.K. Vidyarthi told IANS.

“His convoy included 20 vehicles and at least 150 people. Patel, along with four others, has been detained while the rest have been turned away,” Vidyarthi added.

According to Patidar Navnirman Sena General Secretary Akhilesh Katiyar, Hardik left for Mandsaur from Udaipur in Rajasthan. He planned to meet the kin of the deceased farmers along with other farmer leaders.

“Hardik Patel neither sought permission to visit Mandsaur, nor was he allowed by the administration. That’s why, he was not allowed to enter Mandsaur,” District Magistrate O.P. Shrivastava said.

Heavy deployment of police is in place at the Nayagaon barrier along Madhya Pradesh-Rajasthan border. Vehicular movement has been halted as well.