Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be taking a break from politics to visit his grandmother abroad, he announced on Twitter.

“Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them,” said Gandhi.

He did not mention how many days he will be out and where he was headed to.

Rahul’s grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.

The Congress vice-president had in March visited the US, where his mother Sonia Gandhi had gone for a health check-up.

Earlier, during the New Year Celebrations, Gandhi had gone to London for a short break.

His latest foreign visit comes in the midst of hectic politics over the upcoming presidential election and other developments including farmer crisis.

First Published | 13 June 2017 3:41 PM
