Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia was detained on his way to Mandsaur on Tuesday evening. The Congress leader was there to meet the family members of the farmers who were killed in the farmers protest last Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat leader Hardik Patel and his four aides were arrested and later released.

On last Tuesday, five farmers lost their lives after police open fired at Mandsaur. Of the five people killed, three succumbed to bullet injury on the spot while other two were declared dead at the hospital.

Madhya Pradesh: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia arrested under section 151 #Mandsaur pic.twitter.com/mh7E9aWsub — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

Congress sources said Scindia was heading from Ujjain along with his supporters but they were stopped before Mandsaur.

A clash later broke out between Scindia’s supporters and the policemen on duty.

“Section 144 has been imposed in Mandsaur and, therefore, this makes it absolutely clear there is no peace there. I want to go alone but still the police is not permitting me,” Scindia told media prior to his arrest.

“The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister ended his fast claiming that peace has returned to the region. But this (Section 144) makes it clear there is no peace there and (Shivraj Singh) Chouhan’s fast was a pretence,” he added.

Reeling under tremendous pressure, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan before breaking his ‘peace fast’ on Sunday had promised to take stern action against the culprits in the firing incident.

(With inputs from IANS)