Liquor baron Vijay Mallya, who owes a consortium of Indian banks over Rs 8,000 crore in unpaid loans, was on Tuesday granted bail by the Westminister Magistrate’s Court in London. He had appeared before the court earlier in the day in connection with the extradition hearing. The next date of hearing is July 6.

While speaking to media, Mallya denied all allegations against him and said he has evidences to prove his case in the court.

“I deny all allegations as I have enough evidence to prove my case in court,” Vijay Mallya said on his arrival in London court.

The 61- year-old former chief of defunct Kingfisher airlines has been out on bail since his arrest in April.

According to reports, District Judge is likely to hear the arguments for and against the extradition of the liquor baron.

Last month, Britain’s Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), which will be arguing the case on behalf of the Indian authorities, had met a joint team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials in London in connection with the case.

The Indian government had in February this year, handed over to British authorities a formal request for Mallya’s extradition, saying it had a legitimate case against him on charges of financial irregularities and loan default.