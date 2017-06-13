In another shocking incident that exposes the sad state of affairs in government hospitals in the country, a four-day-old baby’s fingers were nibbled by rats at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Banswara district. The family has lodged the complaint with the hospital authorities.

According to reports, the family of baby in early morning found that their 4-day-old baby boy was nibbled by rats inside the hospital. The family complaint about the matter with the concerned authorities. The Hospital conveyed it to the family that this will be fixed but also asked not to inform about the incident to anyone.

Following the incident, a committee has been formed by the hospital authorities while further investigation in the case are underway.

Rats nibble four-day-old baby’s fingers at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Banswara, family lodged complaint with the hospital authorities. pic.twitter.com/wLY1yCSsm1 — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

This is not the first when hospital in the country have been exposed for not catering to the patients the way it is meant to be. Earlier also, many patients have lost their life after they didn’t get ambulance on time.