A- A A+

In another shocking incident that exposes the sad state of affairs in government hospitals in the country, a four-day-old baby’s fingers were nibbled by rats at a hospital in Rajasthan’s Banswara district. The family has lodged the complaint with the hospital authorities.

According to reports, the family of baby in early morning found that their 4-day-old baby boy was nibbled by rats inside the hospital. The family complaint about the matter with the concerned authorities. The Hospital conveyed it to the family that this will be fixed but also asked not to inform about the incident to anyone. 

Following the incident, a committee has been formed by the hospital authorities while further investigation in the case are underway.

ALSO READ: 26 more bodies found from missing Myanmar military plane

This is not the first when hospital in the country have been exposed for not catering to the patients the way it is meant to be. Earlier also, many patients have lost their life after they didn’t get ambulance on time.  

First Published | 13 June 2017 6:11 PM
Read News On:

Banswara

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Shocking! Rats nibble four-day-old baby’s fingers at govt hospital in Rajasthan’s Banswara

(Latest News in English from Newsx)