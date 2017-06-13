Distressed over loans, two farmers in Madhya Pradesh have committed suicide while one debt-ridden farmer died under mysterious circumstances in the past 24 hours.

The police are investigating the three cases.

On Tuesday, Makhan Lal in Hoshangabad’s Bhairopur village was found hanging from a tree around 4 a.m. His relatives said he was deeply distressed as he had many outstanding loans and sold off a piece of his 15-acre land every year to repay some of the debts.

On Monday, Hari Singh Jatav of Vidhisha district’s Jirapur village slipped into a critical condition after he consumed poison. He passed away during treatment at hospital later at night.

Jatav’s family said that during a recent demarcation of his farm land, the patwari gave away Jatav’s share of the land to his uncle. After raising his voice at various forums, the disturbed farmer consumed poison to end his life.

Dulichandra of Sehore district’s Jajna village, who owed Rs 5 lakh in debts, also died under mysterious circumstances on Monday. While his relatives suspect he committed suicide, local police have attributed his death to excessive alcohol consumption.

According to Rehti area police station chief Pankaj Geete, primary results from Dulichandra’s post-mortem examination showed that his spleen had burst open due to excessive drinking.

“He used to consume alcohol. He complained of stomach pain on Monday and was taken to a hospital, where he died,” Geete said.

Dulichandra’s body has been kept for chemical examination since his family claimed he committed suicide, the police officer said.