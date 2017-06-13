In a recent school enrollment drive in Gujarat’s Chhota Udepur, bags with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav’s picture on them were distributed among children in government-run primary schools.

The school bags distributed by the Gujarat government had a sticker of a smiling Akhilesh Yadav on them with the punchline ‘Khub Padhao, Khub Badhoa’.

The bags were distributed under state government’s ‘Shala Pravesh Utsav’ programme.

According to a local official, the bags were supplied by a firm in Surat called Chotala who might have been supplying similar bags to Uttar Pradesh government earlier.

Gujarat: Bags distributed to students at govt school in Chhota Udaipur reveal photo of Ex UP CM Akhilesh Yadav under stickers put on bags pic.twitter.com/7wELKfealC — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

“We had supplied the Surat firm with Gujarat’s education department stickers to be stuck on the bags. But we found images of Akhilesh Yadav and the UP government slogan beneath them. Just five per cent of the 12,000 bags carry Akhilesh Yadav pictures,” a senior official in the education department told TOI.

An inquiry has been ordered into the matter.