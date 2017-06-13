A- A A+

Nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured on Tuesday after militants lobbed grenade at a camp in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The grenade was hurled at CRPF’s 180 battalion at around 6.05 pm.

This is the second terror attack in Tral in less than 24 hours. The camp has been cordoned off to nab the unidentified terrorists.

“Search operations are on. First priority is to evacuate the injured,” an official said.

According to reports, three jawans are in critical condition and have been rushed to 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar for treatment.

No militant outfit has claimed the responsibility for the grenade attacks.

On Monday, in a joint operation, conducted by Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police and Indian Army, two Hizbul Mujhaideen militants were arrested in Handwara district of Kashmir.

As per reports, the militants were identified as Mehraj Butt and Obaid, local residents of Awantipora area in the state.

First Published | 13 June 2017 7:20 PM
