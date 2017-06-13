NewsX’s senior executive editor Priya Sahgal in an exclusive conversation with Yoga guru and entrepreneur Baba Ramdev discussed about Presidential elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies, his association with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Yoga.
Putting his views forward on who should be the next President of India, Baba Ramdev said, “He wishe that both National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and United Progressive Alliance (UPA) should come together and choose the next President of India. The President should be a person on whom 1.25 billion people of this country can trust upon.”
“The post of President is a constitutional position, I don’t consider it as a political position,” Baba Ramdev said.
Speaking about Yoga, Ramdev expressed that he wants every section of society to practice Yoga. It’s a secular, scientific practice and it’s beneficial. Its should be seen in totality.
Highlights of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev’s interview to NewsX:
- The President must have a connect with the masses.
- Yoga is the solution of many problems.
- Have taught Yoga to Amitabh Bachchan, Shilpa Shetty and many others.
- PM Modi’s policies and vision good for the nation.
- Association with Yogi Adityanath has been over decades.
- Nation comes first for me.
- PM honestly wants to do good for the nation.
- In-person Rahul Gandhi is simple.
- For Amit Shah office is a medium not a destination.
- Amit Shah is very knowledgeable and intelligent personality.
- I have started speaking less on political issue.
