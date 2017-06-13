Thousands of passengers were left stranded for nearly three hours on Tuesday when Delhi Metro’s Blue Line (Dwarka 21-Noida City Centre/Vaishali) service was disrupted following an electrical short circuit near Indraprastha station en route.

Due to electrical short-circuiting caused by an eagle that flew into overhead high-tension wires, an insulator of the Overhead Equipment (OHE) broke, causing the OHE to come in contact with passing trains, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement here.

While the snag was reported at 4.55 pm between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank Metro stations, normal services on the route could be restored only at 7.43 pm after the broken OHE was repaired.

In the meantime, thousands of commuters had to wait for the service to resume for their onward journey on the route.

“I waited for the train at Dwarka station for 40 minutes. But when it didn’t turn up, I took the Airport Line, which is still a fair bet to reach ITO,” a commuter told IANS.

It took another commuter more than an hour to reach Rajiv Chowk from Noida’s Sector 16 Metro station.

“The train halted for almost 10 minutes at every station. At Yamuna Bank, it remained stationary for 15-16 minutes. Even the air conditioner stopped functioning several times,” a student Ankita Sarkar said.