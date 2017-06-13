Two persons were killed due to incessant rains that sparked flash floods in Assam’s Guwahati city on Tuesday, disrupting normal life and causing immense suffering to lakhs of people.

Kamrup Deputy Commissioner M. Angamuthu said the dead included a school student and a man who were electrocuted on Zoo Road.

“We have ordered a probe into the incident,” he said. He said rescue operations were on to help the marooned in different areas of the city.

The incessant rains that began on Tuesday morning blocked the two main arterial routes in the city, triggering traffic congestion and submerging several localities.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was to go to Karbi Anglong to address two public rallies regarding the forthcoming election to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

The programme was cancelled as the chopper he was supposed to take failed to take of due to heavy rains.

The Chief Minister even failed to reach his office at Janata Bhavan in Assam’s Dispur area due to water logging on roads.

The administration ordered the closure of schools and other educational institutions on Wednesday.

There were reports of landslides from some areas in the city.