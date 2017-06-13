A- A A+

Two policemen were injured when militants attacked the guards at the residence of a former judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in the state’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said. The assailants also took away four rifles.

“Weapons of two J&K Police personnel snatched in Anantnag district’s Anchidora. Both policemen injured,” police said.

Police said militants attacked the guards posted at the Anchidora residence of Justice (Retired) Muzaffar Attar.

ALSO READ: J&K: 9 jawans injured in grenade attack on CRPF camp in Tral

“Two policemen posted at the residence were injured. Militants have decamped with four service rifles of the guards posted there,” said a police officer, adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers.

In another incident, a grenade was hurled on a CRPF company by motorcycle-borne terrorists in Padgampora in Pulwama district.

Earlier in the day, nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured on Tuesday after militants lobbed grenade at a camp in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The grenade was hurled at CRPF’s 180 battalion at around 6.05 pm.

First Published | 13 June 2017 10:18 PM
Read News On:

anantnag attack

Anchidora

Justice Muzaffar Attar

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: J&K: Militants attack guards at former judge’s residence in Anantnag, steal 4 rifles

(Latest News in English from Newsx)