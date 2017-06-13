Two policemen were injured when militants attacked the guards at the residence of a former judge of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in the state’s Anantnag district on Tuesday, police said. The assailants also took away four rifles.

“Weapons of two J&K Police personnel snatched in Anantnag district’s Anchidora. Both policemen injured,” police said.

Police said militants attacked the guards posted at the Anchidora residence of Justice (Retired) Muzaffar Attar.

J&K: Weapons of two J&K Police personnel outside Retd Judge Mohd Athar snatched in Anantnag district’s Anchidora. Both policemen injured. pic.twitter.com/bwfXjjHEoy — ANI (@ANI_news) June 13, 2017

“Two policemen posted at the residence were injured. Militants have decamped with four service rifles of the guards posted there,” said a police officer, adding that a manhunt has been launched to trace the attackers.

In another incident, a grenade was hurled on a CRPF company by motorcycle-borne terrorists in Padgampora in Pulwama district.

Earlier in the day, nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured on Tuesday after militants lobbed grenade at a camp in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The grenade was hurled at CRPF’s 180 battalion at around 6.05 pm.