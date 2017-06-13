The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a national farmers’ conference here on Saturday and will also announce the blue print of its nation-wide campaign for farmers, a Delhi minister announced on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters here, AAP leader and Delhi Rural Development Minister Gopal Rai said that farmers’ representatives from more than 20 states would participate in the conference scheduled to be held from 11 am on Saturday at the Constitution Club of India.

Rai also lashed out at Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that states would have to fund loan waivers for farmers.

“Wherever there is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, farmers are being cheated after being fed with big promises,” Rai said.

Waving BJP’s election manifesto in Madhya Pradesh, Rai said: “BJP promised loan waiver in case of an emergency, but famers were given bullets.”

“There have been even no FIRs against policemen who fired at the farmers,” he added.

Asked for a reaction on party leader Kumar Vishwas’s remark that state leaders would raise funds and campaign for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections, senior party leader Ashutosh told IANS that “he (Vishwas) is a senior party leader and he articulates for the party”.

“It’s a good thing that Vishwas said it,” he added.

When asked whether it would be the party’s policy for the Rajasthan elections, Ashutosh said that “every state is different from another and has its own dynamics”. He did not elaborate.