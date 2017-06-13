At least 10 persons were feared killed when they were swept away by surging waters of a river in Mizoram on Tuesday, the state police said.

The victims were swept away in Carnafulu river in a remote location in Lunglei district, according to the police.

While one body was fished out, search is on for the remaining persons, the police added.

The north-east hill state has been witnessing incessant rain and resultant landslides in various parts since Sunday.

Government sources said at least three districts of Lunglei, Serchip, and Aizawl have been severely affected by flash floods and landslides triggered by incessant downpour in the past few days.

Official estimates said flash floods have submerged and damaged over 400 houses in the three districts since Sunday.

The state has remained cut off by road as National Highway 54, which connects Mizoram to Assam, also was damaged by hard rain.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had to cancel his scheduled aerial visit to the India-Myanmar border in the state on Tuesday as the chopper carrying him failed to take off due to heavy rain.

Singh later reached the Aizawl airport by road and returned to New Delhi.