Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, who announced on Tuesday he will be visiting his 93-year-old grandmother in Italy, was mocked by the BJP which said the Congress leader “treats politics like a picnic”.

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya mocked the Congress Vice President, who turns 47 next week, saying he was leaving in the midst of the farmers’ protest and other political developments.

“Hum bhi bachche they jab garmi ki chhuttiyon mein nanihaal jaate the (We too used to visit our grandmother’s house during the summer holidays when we were kids).

“Rahulji se aap desh ki ya kisan ki chinta ki apeksha na karein; woh rajneeti karte hain picnic manaane ke liye (Do not expect Rahulji to be concerned about the condition of the country or the farmers. He treats politics like a picnic),” Vijayvargiya told media.

Gandhi’s latest foreign visit comes in the midst of hectic politics over the coming Presidential election and other developments like the farm crisis.

“Will be travelling to meet my grandmother & family for a few days. Looking forward to spending some time with them,” said Gandhi, who will be celebrating his 47th birthday on June 19.

He did not mention how many days he will be abroad. Rahul’s grandmother Paola Maino lives in Italy.