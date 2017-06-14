Employees of Haryana Roadways who went on strike to demand withdrawal of permits to private bus operators called off their strike late on Tuesday evening. Over 4,000 buses, including luxury Volvo buses, were back on the roads, officials said.

The daylong strike hit the commuters hard with connectivity among cities and towns badly affected.

The employees said no corporation buses plied in the state. However, some of the buses of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand state roadways were functional but they were overcrowded.

“The employees across the state are back to work tonight. Even the online ticket booking has become operational again,” a senior Haryana Roadways official told IANS here.

Earlier, a meeting between the government and the employees’ leaders was held in Chandigarh to resolve the issue amicably.