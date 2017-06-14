Amid the ongoing unrest in the state of Madhya Pradesh over the farmer killings, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet the kin of the deceased on Wednesday for the first time since the incident occurred.

He announced his intention to meet the mourning families just after a couple of days of ending his 2-day ‘peace’ fast and the section 144 that was imposed earlier in the city has been uplifted ahead of the his visit.

MP CM’s visit has come after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who visited the agitating farmers, followed by Hardik Patel’s attempt to visit the crisis-hit city.

On Tuesday, another prominent Congress leader in Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia was also detained by the police while he was en route to visit Mandsaur.

The Madhya Pradesh CM came under heavy fire from opposition across the country after 5 farmers lost their lives in police firing during a protest in Mandsaur.

The farmers in Madhya Pradesh were demanding loan waivers and fair prices for their produce but the protest took an ugly turn after the farmers were killed. There was huge uproar as agitated farmers set many vehicles alight and damaged public property until a curfew was imposed.