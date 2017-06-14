Pakistan Army provoked India again on Wednesday after violating ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Balakot and Poonch sectors.

With many ceasefires recorded in the past, the Pakistan military forces once again targeted Indian troopers by restoring firing at positions in Balakot and Poonch sectors.

As per reports, Pakistan Rangers are using small arms, automatics and 82 mm mortars in their initiated haphazard firing since morning around 5:00 AM along LoC in Bimber Gali sector.

Reportedly, the Indian Army posts in their retaliation have responded to the heavy firing by Pakistan strongly and effectively.

Yesterday, At least ten Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured on Tuesday after militants lobbed grenade at a camp in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. The grenade was hurled at CRPF’s 180 battalion at around 6.05 pm in Ladiyar village.

This was the second terror attack in Tral in less than 24 hours. The camp was cordoned off to nab the unidentified terrorists.

“Search operations are on. First priority is to evacuate the injured,” an official was quoted as saying.

While previously on Monday, the Pakistan Army violated the second ceasefire within the time period of just 48 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

For Pakistani troops, this was their 6th violation in the last 3 days, NewsX had learned.