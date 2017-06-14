In yet another incident of hospital apathy towards the underprivileged, a man hailing from Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh had to carry the dead body of his 7-month-old niece from the hospital to his village on a bicycle.

Brij Mohan’s niece was suffering from diarrhoea and succumbed to it while undergoing treatment at the hospital. After failing to concur with the costs of the ambulance services, the hospital denied him an ambulance to take the dead niece back home.

With no other provision at his disposal, he had to carry the body of his niece from the hospital to his village, which is 10-km away from the hospital, on a bicycle.

Reportedly, the family and authorities have filed an FIR against the doctor and the ambulance driver.

From a patient being carried on a hand cart to a dead body being rushed to the hospital on shoulders, these incidents keep coming up every now and then.

In a similar such incident in May, a man had to carry his 15-year-old son on his shoulders to the hospital after he was denied ambulance in Etawah, Uttar Pradesh.