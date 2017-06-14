Vinay Pradhan, a senior member of the Congress, was dismissed from the party for repeatedly referring to Congress vice president as “Pappu” in a WhatsApp group.

Reportedly, the WhatsApp group with the name ‘Indian National Congress’ was created to praise the efforts Rahul Gandhi is making in the recent days. Pradhan, party president from Meerut district, got too casual in his approach while praising Congress’ second in command.

Lauding Rahul Gandhi’s visit to crisis-hit Mandsaur, Pradhan wrote, “Pappu could have joined hands with Adani, Ambani and Mallya but he did not do that. Pappu could have been a minister or even the Prime Minister, but he did not go down that road. Instead, he put his life on the line by going to Mandsaur.”

Apparently, this did not go down well with many senior leaders who were part of the WhatsApp group. Raj Babbar, President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, sacked Pradhan from all party positions with immediate effect and later the dismissal was announced by Ramkrishna Dwivedi, chairman of the disciplinary committee.