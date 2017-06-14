India has announced a number of new diplomatic appointments in its missions abroad, including envoys to the European Union, Italy and Denmark.

Gaitri Issar Kumar, Joint Secretary in the President’s Secretariat and a 1986 batch IFS officer, was on Tuesday named as India’s Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union which has its headquarters in the Belgian capital of Brussels.

The appointment assumes significance given India’s ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement with the EU which has been hanging fire after 16 rounds of negotiations.

Reenat Sandhu was on Tuesday named as India’s new Ambassador to Italy. The 1989 batch IFS officer replaces Anil Wadhwa, who retired this year.

Ajit Vinayak Gupte, Joint Secretary in the External Affairs Ministry, has been named India’s Ambassador to Denmark. The 1991 batch IFS officer will take over from Rajeev Shahare.

Earlier this month, Ruchira Kamboj, who served as India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, was named India’s new High Commissioner to South Africa.

Pram Jit Mann, who was India’s envoy to the Slovak Republic, was earlier named the Ambassador to Slovenia.