DMK legislators who were sent out of the Tamil Nadu assembly and detained on Wednesday after they demanded a discussion on a television channel sting alleging money was paid for ruling party legislators to vote for Chief Minister K. Palaniswami, have been released, as per reports.

The DMK legislators raised the issue of AIADMK MLAs allegedly being paid huge sums of money and gold ahead of a trust vote in the assembly. Speaker P. Dhanapal refused permission to discuss the matter saying it was sub-judice.

As DMK members continued to create a ruckus, they were evicted from the house. The DMK MLAs led by their leader MK Stalin then staged a demonstration on the Kamarajar Road, affecting movement of traffic.

Despite the bedlam, the government placed the Goods and Services Tax Bill in the house.