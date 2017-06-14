Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has released a new video where terrorist and LeT commander Abu Kasha, whose key area of operation is South Kashmir can be seen sending a strong message to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police personnel. As per sources, this is the first video of this terrorist.

In the video the terrorist is heard requesting the policemen of J&K police to quit their jobs and join the militant ranks.

LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen earlier released videos where they threatened cops of Jammu and Kashmir police to quit their jobs. There have been various attacks reported on police official in the recent past.

However, in the current video the LeT commander Abu Kasha can be seen ‘motivating’, chastising and appealing to the cops to leave the jobs and join terror outfits.

Earlier, there have been instances when cops of J&K police left their jobs, abandoned their posts and fled with arms and ammunitions.