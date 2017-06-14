Birendra Pathak, the founder of Sulabh International, has announced that an open defecation-free village in Mewat will be named after United States President Donald Trump, news agency ANI reported on Wednesday.

He believes the move will help India in building a good relationship with the US.

The decision was taken at a community event organised in the suburbs of Washington DC, Pathak said over phone from the US.

Pathak, who is a social worker, said he will visit Mewat to interact with the villagers after he returns to India.

Sulabh International, which is headed by Pathak, is already working in some villages to make them open defecation-free and provide toilets to people.

“The Indian government is trying to rid the country of open defecation. Our organisation is also working in this direction. We urge the global community to help us realise the goal of sanitation in India,” he told TOI.

The announcement comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to meet Donald Trump in Washington on June 26.