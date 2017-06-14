A- A A+

With monsoon knocking at the hill state of Uttarakhand, the Jim Corbett tiger reserve and the Rajaji National Park, known for its elephant population, will be closed for tourists Thursday onward, an official said on Wednesday.

All bookings for safaris have already been closed, a forest official said.

The parks, which are a major draw for tourists from around the world, will reopen after five months in November. During the monsoon break, only forest guards and officials would be let in. The repair of damaged roads and tracks will be undertaken, an official said.

ALSO READ: ‘MasterChef’ brings families together: Judge George Calombaris

In the current season, between November 15, 2016 to June 13, 2017, some 2.96 lakh tourists visited the Jim Corbett park.

Of these, around 6,000 were foreigners.

The footfalls filled the Corbett coffers with Rs 9.68 crore. The figure of tourists this year was better than the previous year.

First Published | 14 June 2017 4:55 PM
Read News On:

forest guards

Indian hill station

Jim Corbett

Jim Corbett tiger reserve

monsoon break

Rajaji National Park

tourist attraction

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News. For News in English, follow us on        
Web Title: Jim Corbett national park closed for monsoon

(Latest News in English from Newsx)