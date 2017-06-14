Being denied ambulances in rural areas, news of relatives carrying dead bodies of their loved ones on their shoulders or bicycles has been making headlines for quite some time now. This news however did not go well with Mohammad Sharoze Khan.

In Hyderabad, Mohammad Sharoze Khan has designed a bike ambulance which will act as a mini ambulance. It has all the facilities an ambulance normally provides.

While talking to ANI, the inventor was quoted as saying, “We work for the physically handicapped. We design vehicles for them such as cars, scooters and bikes. So, I thought why not design an ambulance to solve the problems faced by people living in rural areas.”

As per report, it took around 35 days for Khan to build the ambulance for which he spent around Rs 1,10,000 from his pocket. He was quoted saying, “It took me 35 days to complete and the amount spent on the ambulance was around Rs 1,10,000.”

Sharoze who is a garage owner in Hyderabad is currently waiting for a clearance from the government so that he can launch the bike in market.

The bike ambulance is beautiful, small and cost-friendly. Especially designed for the people living in rural areas the bike comes with a stand for an oxygen cylinder, a shade over the bed, a small fan, a first-aid box and a stretcher.