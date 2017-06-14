Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that demonetisation of high-value currency notes by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November last year was inspired by B.R. Ambedkar.

He made this statement at an event organised by Dr B.R. Ambedkar Jankalyan Samiti at Harnampur village in his parliamentary constituency Gorakhpur.

After breaking bread with the Dalits of the village, Adityanath noted that Ambedkar had often said that if the country was to be graft free, the circulation of currency should be changed.

Terming demonetisation a bold move by Modi, he said it was for the first time since independence that any political leader had shown the guts to take on the corrupt in the country.

Adityanath, who unveiled a statue of the architect of Indian Constitution at the village, credited Ambedkar for his efforts, which led to the end of untouchability and discrimination in the country