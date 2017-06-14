West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday demanded the central government must waive farmers’ loans throughout the country.

“GOI (Government of India) must waive farmer loans throughout the country. When the farmers are agitating, GOI cannot be silent,” Banerjee tweeted.

Targeting the Narendra Modi led government, she also said the current farmers’ distress was due to demonetisation.

Banerjee also said, “An assurance was given by the ruling party and now they must fulfill their commitment without trying to pass the buck to the states.”

Incidentally, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on Monday said that states would have to generate funds from their own resources for loan waivers.

In view of peasants’ movement in some of the states, the centre, however, on Wednesday decided to extend the 5 per cent interest subsidy on short-term crop loans given to farmers during the current fiscal and earmarked Rs 20,339 crore for this purpose.