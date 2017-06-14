A day after Ayush Ministry released a booklet suggesting that pregnant women should control lust and abstain from having non-vegetarian food, the ministry on Wednesday refuted the media reports saying that its booklet never said ‘no sex’ for pregnant women.

“Some news reports carry an assertion that the booklet puts forward the “prescription” that “pregnant women in India” should “say no to sex after conception”. This is far from the truth. In fact, the words “no sex” do not feature at all in the booklet,” the Ayush Ministry said in a press release.

Clarifying further on the issue, the ministry said the booklets contain general guidelines for pregnant women based on the principles of Yoga and Naturopathy.

The ministry also said that the page 14 of the booklet contained many other food items like tea, coffee and white flour products but the media focussed only on the non-veg food.

The booklet was released by Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik during the National Health Editors’ Conference on Yoga on June 9 in the run-up to the International Yoga Day.

“Pregnant women should detach themselves from desire, anger, attachment, hatred, and lust,” the booklet published by AYUSH Ministry-funded Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy says.

“Hang some good and beautiful pictures in bedroom, which will have an effect on the (unborn) child also… during pregnancy, women have to do self-study, should have spiritual thoughts, should read the life histories of great personalities and should keep themselves in peace,” it added.

Medical experts, however, have contradicted what the booklet says.

(With IANS inputs)